Jim Bacote is a Civil Rights legend, businessman, artist, preservationist and historian. Bacote and his wife, Pat, are founders of Geechee Kunda Cultural Center and Art Gallery in Riceboro, Ga. Geechee Kunda is the epicenter of Gullah-Geechee culture in the U.S.

Bacote was one of four teenagers who desegregated Jekyll Island, and that effort would help to dismantle segregation in Georgia.

To learn more, contact Geechee Kunda or Day Clean Soul.