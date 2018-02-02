Authorities seek missing Soperton woman

By Published: Updated:

SOPERTON, Ga. (WSAV) — Authorities are looking for a woman who has been missing for nearly one month.

Melissa “Lisa” Hackle, 51, was last seen on Jan. 4, 2018 in Soperton, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). She has had no contact with her family since that date.

Hackle is described as a white female who is 5’3’’ and 137 lbs.

GBI says her vehicle was located and recovered behind an abandoned residence in Soperton.

The GBI and Soperton Police Department are investigating her disappearance.

Anyone with information on Hackle or her whereabouts is asked to contact Soperton Police at 912-529-4221 or the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988.

Soperton is a city in Treutlen County about 17 miles north of Vidalia.

