6-year-old donates bingo prize to classmate with cancer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Winning the lottery is something many of us dream about, but what would you do with the money?

For one first-grader at Blessed Sacrament School, the decision was easy.

6-year-old Pete Rosario hit the jackpot at the school’s Bingo Night, but he quickly decided to donate his prize to his classmate, Lily.

Her parents had just come to the school to tell the students that Lily’s hair was falling out because she was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

So instead of spending his $156 dollar prize on candy or toys, Pete said he’d like to help buy Lily a wig.

“Shes in this school, and she’s ill, and she needs to take medicine,” Pete said. “The medicine sometimes makes her hair fall out.”

Pete said he’s not sure if everyone should give their money away, but there is an opportunity to help.

The school is selling t-shirts with #LilyStrong on them. You can call the school at 912-356-6987 to order one.