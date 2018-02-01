Video: Online DNA test connects son to mother after 63 years

(WSTM) — Last week, Wayne Grow met his biological mother for the first time in his life.

He was put up for adoption at birth — 63 years ago. Through the years he was always curious about who his parents were. He’d made some attempts to track them down in the past, but never succeeded — until now.

He took an online DNA test and connected with a first-cousin living in South Dakota. The two exchanged emails for a few months until Grow asked him the big question.

“The only way that you and I can be first-cousins is if one of your aunts or uncles is my birth parent,” Grow said.

Weeks later, he got a response with a name and a phone number.

Grow called the number and spoke to the woman on the other line who asked him what he knew about his birth.

