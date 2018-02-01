Two new chiefs take reins of the Coastal Empire

Related Coverage Metro Police Department officially separates

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With the end of the Savannah-Chatham police merger and Chief Jack Lumpkin’s retirement — two new leaders are taking the reins of the Coastal Empire.

Jeff Hadley first accepted the position as Chatham County Police Department Chief on Nov. 6, 2017.

He decided to leave his role with the Department of Public Safety in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Hadley said this opportunity in Chatham County stuck out because it would involve recreating a department from the ground up — plus, he could put his own stamp on it.

He also praised the dynamics of the area, including the history and culture.

Hadley has been on the job since Dec. 4, 2017. The 47-year-old is from Naples, Florida and has a wife and six children.

Filling in Lumpkin’s position is Mark Revenew, the Interim Chief of the Savannah Police Department.

He does not want the job permanently — something that was important for city leaders.

Revenew was the Police Chief in Pooler for seven years and told News 3 he was planning to retire from there in April of this year.

He was named SPD Interim Chief on Jan. 16, 2018.

The City of Savannah is conducting a nationwide search for the department’s next leader. With Revenew as Interim Chief, the city will have a bit more time to have what they call a fair and transparent selection process.

Both leaders have pledged to work together as needed — despite the split of the departments.