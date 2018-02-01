Tackle drunk driving before the Big Game starts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If your Big Game celebration this weekend includes alcohol, law enforcement officials urge you to have a game plan.

Officers will be cracking down on drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, during last year’s Super Bowl weekend in the Peach State, 10 people died and 939 were injured in over 2,500 crashes.

On the same weekend, Georgia State Patrol made 142 DUI arrests across Georgia.

Officials urge you to plan ahead and ride with a sober friend or designate a driver.

Several driving services are also available:

Take Uber – https://get.uber.com/

Ride Lyft – https://www.lyft.com/signup

Call/hail a taxi

Catch a CAT – http://www.catchacat.org/

Drivers can also get a free ride and tow through AAA and Budweiser’s Tow-To-Go service.

The program offers a free ride and tow up to 10 miles and begins Friday, Feb. 2 and ends at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 5.

For more information on highway safety visit gahighwaysafety.org or headsupgeorgia.com.