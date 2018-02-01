St Andrews Pre-K4 students make sandwiches for the homeless

SAVANNAH, GA- Dozens of children got their hands messy on Thursday while doing good in the community.

Students in the St Andrews Pre-K4 class celebrated the first 100 days of school by making 100 sandwiches! Teachers and volunteers helped the students put together their turkey and cheese sandwiches while teaching them the importance of cleanliness, and more importantly, the value of helping others.

Teachers will donate those sandwiches to the Inner City Night Shelter to help families in need. For many students, this was their first time giving back to the community, but teachers hope it won’t be the last.

One Pre-K4 teacher, Nancy Pashman, said this is just one of the many service projects they hope to complete with the children this year. “This is the time to start. If they start young, they will understand from the beginning that they’re not the only person in the universe and they learn to help others,” said Pashman.

When News 3 asked the students about the project, one little boy said, “we made sandwiches so that they know that we love them.”