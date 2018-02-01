South Carolina road to be renamed for fallen officer

FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) – Part of a South Carolina road will be renamed to honor a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed in the line of duty last month.

Part of Carowinds Boulevard will be renamed to honor York County Sheriff’s Det. Mike Doty on Friday.

Doty died Jan. 17 after he and three other officers were shot and wounded Jan. 16 as they searched for a domestic violence suspect.

The ceremony for the “Detective Mike Doty Memorial Highway” is set for Friday at 11 a.m. Friday would have been Doty’s 38t birthday.

State lawmakers unanimously approved renaming the part of the road from Interstate 77 to the North Carolina line for Doty.

The suspect in Doty’s death, Christian McCall, is hospitalized in Charlotte, North Carolina after he was shot and wounded.