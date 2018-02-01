Our Hometown: Motown Dance Party to benefit American Heart Association

They’re known for wearing pink– but this Friday, February 2, the ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated will Go Red for Women in the fight against heart disease.

As part of AKA Impact Day, Gamma Sigma Omega is partnering with the American Heart Association to host a “Motown Dance Party.”

The event takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Holy Spirit Lutheran Church Social Hall on East 37th Street.

There will be soulful line dancing to get your heart pumping and information about heart disease and preventive measures.

Healthy snacks will also be provided.

The party is open to the public.

To get in, just bring a $5 donation or a book bag.