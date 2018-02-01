‘OT’ bar surrenders liquor license ahead of show cause hearing

Related Coverage Local hot-spot under fire after violence causes city leaders to dig deeper

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local hot-spot has surrendered their liquor license as recommended by City Council members.

Own Time Sports and Comedy Grill (Also known as Overtime Bar and Grill or ‘OT’) owner on Wednesday handed over his alcoholic beverage license to the City of Savannah.

The city planned to hold a show cause hearing to highlight the issues surrounding the bar, including “problematic business practices and “criminal activity.”

The bar would have also been given an opportunity to voice their defense during the Feb. 1 hearing.

According to SCMPD, since 2016 there have been more than 15 9-1-1 calls to Own Time — which is located near Savannah State University.

Fights, shootings and even homicides were happening inside the establishment and in the parking lot without security.

During Thursday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Eddie DeLoach asked the City Attorney’s Office to discuss problems with Overtime. This would ensure that evidence regarding the incidents at the bar would on the public record.

Several videos shown displayed illegal activity linked to nine city ordinance violations and three state law violations, according to Deputy City Attorney Jen Herman.

The video clips show fights inside of the building that escalates to gunfire. Employees are shown picking up shell casings and the owner is seen placing them in his pocket.

Herman says this is tampering with a crime scene and altering evidence. She also said no one – owner or employee – called to report the shooting.

A drug transaction is also seen taking place in another video.

Along with the appropriate documents, Gregory Webb on Wednesday submitted a handwritten note stating, “I’m [sic] Gregory Webb surrender my alcoholic beverage license to City of Savannah.”

It was signed and dated Jan. 31, 2018.

