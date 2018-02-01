New Georgia Southern trail connects to Blue Mile

STATESBORO, GA (WSAV) – Georgia Southern is connecting students and faculty to the city of Statesboro in a unique way.

They can now reach the Blue Mile and downtown safely just by walking. It’s a part of a bigger renovation planned for the growing area.

“This was a project that Dr. (Jaimie) Hebert worked with our university administration in conjunction with the Blue Mile Committee to try and give additional access and tie the community with the university, students, faculty and staff; so that they would have some way to better connect with the downtown connector,” says Facilities Planning, Design and Construction Director Matthew Shingler.

The Blue Mile committee is tasked with the revitalization of downtown. Back in May of 2017, Statesboro won third place in America’s Best Communities contest. Part of the Blue Mile committee’s plan is to revitalize roads and sidewalks, along with different trails around the area.

So where does this new trail start?

“There is an existing path that winds through the Herty Pines Nature Preserve. It winds around the softball complex down to the practice facility. It tees off and ties back to the existing sidewalk on Tillman.”

Over $450,000 went into constructing the trail allowing easy access to restaurants and shops. But the trail has other benefits.

“It’s more environmentally friendly. We installed LED light fixtures throughout the entire trail. It really provides an easy trail even at night light for students, faculty and staff and the community that want to use it.”

The trail will officially open on Friday, February 2nd.