Metro Police Department officially separates

SAVANNAH, GA- The wait is over! Areas that the city and county used to share under the umbrella of Savannah Chatham Metro Police Department officially split into two departments on February 1st.

The newly formed Savannah Police Department will have four precincts as opposed to six for SCMPD. The Chatham County Police Department will take over the unincorporated areas with help from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office will assist CCPD until they hire more officers.

The West Chatham Precinct will be staffed with nine officers initially, four from the Sheriff’s Office. Seven officers will staff the Island and Whitfield Precincts, with three coming from the Sheriff’s Office, as well. The officers who previously reported to the Metro Islands Precinct on Whitmarsh will move to the Eastside Precinct, which transitioned into a Savannah Police Department precinct.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley told News 3 he hopes to hire 75 more officers. The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is expected to assist Hadley’s department for the next three to six months.

The 911 service is technically under the Chatham County’s Department, but Savannah Police’s Central Precinct will field most of the calls until the department has the numbers to take over the service.