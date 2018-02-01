SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s official. Memorial Health in Savannah is now a part of the Health Corporation of America (HCA) family which includes some 170 hospitals nationwide.

Last year, Memorial Health’s board and the Chatham County Hospital Authority searched for a partner to infuse cash into the struggling nonprofit.

They wanted an organization that could not only bring state of the art practices but that would promise to continue important indigent care services in the community.

“HCA Healthcare is that partner we were seeking,” said Frank Rossiter, chairman of the Chatham County Hospital Authority.

Curtis Lewis, the chair of the Memorial Health Board said, “We are excited to have found a partner with the same core values of commitment to our neighbors.”

HCA is a for-profit organization and taking over the reins ends a long standing tradition in Savannah of Memorial as a nonprofit facility.

But Rossiter and Lewis say they are not concerned and that HCA is the solution they and the community have been seeking.

Going forward the health system is expected to operate under the same name, Memorial Health.

But there will be a new logo.

Shayne George of HCA who is the new CEO of Memorial told a crowd of employees and community members that they plan to “take the very best of Memorial and merge with the very best of HCA.”

HCA officials promise investments to Children’s Hospital as well as surgical services, infrastructure, equipment, the Cancer Institute, Heart and Vascular as well as the Trauma Center and emergency room care.

“Ultimately our patient satisfaction is the most important measure of our success so we will continue to strive to consistently raise the bar,” said George. “We believe these three core strategies of capital investments, service line extension and patient experience will ensure Memorial Health continues to thrive and is, in fact, able to impact many more people across Georgia in the months and years ahead.”

Hugh Tappan, president of the South Atlantic Division of HCA says the heart of the organization’s mission is the care and improvement of human life. He said all the money

for the purchase was “wired Wednesday night.”

Tappan also said HCA chose Memorial because of its outstanding service to the community. “So as we looked at the clinical competence, the caregivers and the fantastic physicians here at Memorial Health it made all the sense in the world for us to look to partner with them,” he said.

Tappan renewed the promise to not only continue, but to improve indigent care.

“It was a very easy commitment to say we would continue all of our services, emergency services, trauma services, neonatal services, to continue the commitment for the expansion of the Children’s hospital and there’s no reason to think that would change,” he said.

Tappan also said staff should not be concerned, i.e. that no layoffs are planned. He said they do not anticipate changes in the way they provide care.