March For Babies begins: How you can get involved

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local organization is empowering families with the knowledge they need to have healthier pregnancies.

The 2018 Coastal Empire March of Dimes kicked off their March for Babies campaign tonight.

All month long, the organization will be raising money to help moms and babies through every step of their pregnancy.

At the end of the month comes a celebration of the fundraiser — the March for Babies.

It will be held Saturday, April 28 in Daffin Park.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10 a.m.

Visit here to sign up for the March for Babies or donate to the cause. Call 912-354-5900 for more information.

News 3 is a proud sponsor of this event.

