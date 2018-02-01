Man indicted for November shooting at Largo Drive laundromat

Related Coverage UPDATE: Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting on Largo Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Samuel Hutchinson, 70, has been indicted on charges of aggravated assault, felony murder, possession of a firearm and malice murder.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police say he was arrested for the November shooting at a strip mall on Largo Drive that left one dead and another injured.

Hutchinson was located on scene and officers quickly identified him as a suspect in the shooting.

SCMPD officers responded to reports of a shooting at Suds Laundromat where they found Stanley Owen Anderson, 62, and Katie Herberts, 65, with gunshot wounds.

Anderson was transported to a hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries. Herbert was treated for non-life threatening injuries.