LA school shooting: 1 arrested, 1 in critical condition

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A female student suspect has been arrested for a school shooting at a middle school.

According to fire department spokesman Erik Scott, a 15-year-old boy shot in the head Thursday morning is in critical but stable condition.

Scott says a 15-year-old girl was struck in the wrist by a bullet and is in fair condition.

Three others ranging in age from 11 to 30, suffered minor cuts and scrapes.

Police have recovered a gun.

The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. at Sal Castro Middle School near downtown.

Authorities say there is no further threat to the school.

This story is developing. Stay tuned for further updates.