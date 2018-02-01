Judge: Wrongful death lawsuit against fmr. Georgia sheriff, 2 deputies can proceed

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A federal judge says a wrongful death lawsuit against a former Georgia sheriff and two deputies can proceed.

In 2014, David Hooks was killed by a Laurens County deputy during a drug raid at his home. His widow’s lawsuit claims the raid was illegal. She said the search warrant was based on false information from a known drug addict.

WMAZ-TV reports Sheriff Bill Harrell and deputies Chris Brewer and Steve Vertin asked Judge Dudley Bowen to throw out the suit.

On Monday, Bowen said there are many questions about the raid that should be settled in a trial. He also wrote that jurors may consider Harrell’s credibility for “gratuitously publishing false statements of DNA evidence purporting to link David Hooks” to methamphetamine that was found with the informant.

No trial date has been set.