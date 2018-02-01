This week, SCCPSS kicked off its partnership with Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care. It’s a new school based initiative that will bring more affordable healthcare services to Savannah Chatham County public schools.
Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett has more on what this means for students and their families.
Community Corner: Dr. Ann Levett explains new mobile health care initiative
