Chief Hadley: Day one a success for new Chatham County Police Department

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah-Chatham County Police Department is no more.

16 officers with the new Chatham County Police Department hit the streets for the first time Thursday. And, those officers are getting help from several deputies with the Chatham County Sheriff’s Department.

Here’s a breakdown of part of day one for those officers. They handled 21 calls for service from midnight until 8:30 Thursday morning. A few of those were for drug violations and larceny. We’re told officers faced only a few, minor glitches with technology.

Chief Jeff Hadley along with Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher told News 3 everything has gone smoothly so far. The West Chatham Precinct is staffed with 9 officers. Seven are patrolling the Islands and Whitfield Precincts. Hadley says those officers will focus on quick response times and community policing.

“There so much commitment and energy around making this successful, I didn’t expect any big bumps or interruptions in the road,” says Chief Jeff Hadley with Chatham County Police Department.

Right now, the new CCPD officers are not wearing body cameras. But, Chief Hadley says it’s already in his plan to get them.