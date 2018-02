SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Law enforcement officers temporarily shut down Bull Street in front of City Hall after reports of a suspicious package.

The package was discovered on a Department of Homeland Security vehicle.

A bomb squad was called to the scene to assess the package around 11 a.m.

The scene was given the all clear around noon.

No buildings were evacuated during the assessment.

UPDATE: suspicious package destroyed. No threat. Street back open. pic.twitter.com/60TPyYLvTw — Andrew Davis (@WSAVAndrewD) February 1, 2018

The area near Bull and Bay streets is now open to traffic.