Black History Month kicks off with National Freedom Day

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Dr. Jamal Touré with Geechee Kunda and Day Clean Soul kicks off Black History Month with an explanation of the origins of National Freedom Day and its connection to our community.

February 1st is National Freedom Day. The originator of National Freedom Day was Major Richard R. Wright, the first president of Savannah State University.

National Freedom Day recognizes that the U.S. is dedicated to the principle of freedom for all.

To learn more,  contact us at Geechee Kunda or Day Clean Soul.

