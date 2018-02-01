40-year commitment for girl in Slender Man case

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Morgan Geyser, left, looks to her attorney Anthony Cotton as she appears in a in a Waukesha County Courtroom in Waukesha, Wis. Geyser one of two Wisconsin girls who tried to kill a classmate to win favor with fictional horror character Slender Man is being sentenced Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, for her role in the attack. (Michael Sears /Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) – A judge has sentenced a Wisconsin girl to the maximum 40 years in a mental hospital for stabbing a classmate in an attack aimed at pleasing a fictional horror character known as Slender Man.

Judge Michael Bohren says 15-year-old Morgan Geyser remains a risk to hurt herself or others.

Geyser and another girl lured a classmate to a suburban Milwaukee park in 2014 and carried out the attack, with Geyser doing the stabbing. All three girls were 12 at the time.

Bohren said in passing sentence Thursday that although the attack happened when the girls were young, “what we can’t forget is this was an attempted murder.”

Geyser spoke briefly before she was sentenced, breaking down in tears as she apologized to the girl she stabbed. That girl survived.

