Unsolved murders in Jasper County: Hardeeville police officer makes t-shirts for justice

HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WSAV) – There are 42 unsolved murder cases in Jasper County dating from 1979 to 2018.

“Mr. Johnny Swinten, Vietnam Vet. This man served his county, came home, and for some reason or another, someone murdered him… Reverend McDaniel Miller, a pastor; he was murdered, gunned down in his home…. Shaquille Grant…a football star at the school, somebody killed him,” said Detective Charles Mitchell with the Hardeeville Police Department.

Mitchell says he’s seen a steady increase in murders since he started working in law enforcement in the Lowcountry in 2005, adding they’ve just started to see a decrease this year.

“I was a problem child as I was coming up, and you know got in trouble and things of that nature,” he said, “I met this guy and he told me, he said ‘You know, you need to be part of the solution and not the problem’… and that’s pretty much what changed my life.”

For Mitchell, justice is personal.

“My cousin Sean Jones, he went missing February 18, 1999,” he said, “And 2017, on the same exact day… my first cousin, Darnell Williams, he was murdered on Hilton Head Island.” Mitchell added, “Just like any other family… we want justice.”

Mitchell started a group called Concerned Citizens of Jasper County and made t-shirts with every murder victim whose family has not gotten justice.

“Over the years, we’ve added more names because unfortunately, we’ve lost more people,” he said.

The most recent in May 2017 – Jamol Horton who was shot and killed in his home in Ridgleand.

“Jamol Horton actually helped do the foundation for my house and some of my friends’ homes,” Mitchell said, “He also coached my son in little league football.”

“Making an arrest in these cases, helps families, it gives them some kind of closure, but it will never completely heal,” Mitchell said.

That’s why law enforcement across Jasper County is asking for the community’s help.

“People know who did these cases, and it’s the fear of them telling and saying what happened to law enforcement, and they scared of the retaliation,” he said, “As long as we don’t say nothing, we be alright, but guess what? What happens when it comes around to your house? Your family?”

If you have any information on an unsolved murder, you can make an anonymous phone call to the Lowcountry CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111.

Proceeds from the shirts fund the “Stop the Violence” event in Jasper County. If you would like to buy one, you can reach Mitchell at (843) 683-0568, or on Facebook at Charles Mitchell. They are $10.00 dollars.