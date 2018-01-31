Trump issues call for unity in first State of the Union address

NBC News Published:
President Donald Trump holds up copies of his speech before the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — President Trump made his first formal State of the Union address Tuesday night, and tried to strike a conciliatory tone as he called for unity.

This was the third longest State of the Union address in history, with the president spending the first half of his speech on his victories for the economy.

The president set an ambitious agenda for his second year in office, starting with a $1.5 trillion dollar investment to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure.

He also called on Democrats to work with Republicans to act on the immigration plan the president laid out.

“One where nobody gets everything they want, but where our country gets the critical reforms it needs,” said President Trump.

Democrats also sent a silent message by wearing all black in support of the “Me Too” movement.

“This administration isn’t just targeting the laws that protect us, they are targeting the very idea that we are all worthy of protection,” said Rep. Joe Kennedy of Massachusetts.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2EsynJT

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s