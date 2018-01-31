Savannah council to hear marijuana penalty presentation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City Council will get a first look at a proposed marijuana penalty ordinance tomorrow.

The proposal would mean anyone caught with an ounce or less of marijuana would not be charged with a crime but instead pay a $150 fine.

The ordinance says that if a person does not have the funds to pay a fine, they can do community service instead.

Savannah Alderman Van Johnson introduced this proposal to reduce marijuana cases in court, allow police to focus on more violent crime and spare many people of arrest records that could impact their futures.

A first reading will be held at tomorrow’s City Council meeting. It could be voted on by the end of February.

