Political expert reacts to President Trump’s SOTU Address

Related Coverage Trump issues call for unity in first State of the Union address

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There were mixed reactions following President Trump’s first State of the Union Address.

President Trump delivered a strong message of unity during his first State of the Union Address Tuesday night.

His speech focused on immigration, a 1.5 trillion dollar investment in infrastructure and the economy, bringing a mix of responses.

Political expert Dr. Jose Da Cruz says the President addressed many important issues facing America, but he says there’s one big issue he ignored.

“He didn’t address the important issue on everybody’s mind, I think and that’s the Russian influence on the election, that was sort of forgotten,” says Dr. Jose Da Cruz with Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus.



President Trump also said he will keep Guantanamo Bay open. That move came as a surprise to many people in the room.

To re-watch the entire State of the Union Address, visit here.