Our Hometown: Savannah Black Heritage Festival opens with Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

The 29th Annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival kicks off this week with an opening performance by the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company.

The award-winning ensemble will present “Young, Gifted and Black: A Transformative Experience” at the Johnny Mercer Theatre, Friday, February 2, at 7:30 pm.

The event is free and open to the public.

Seating will be on a first-come, first-seated basis, so get there early.

News 3’s Kim Gusby is the emcee.

DCDC will also hold a FREE community dance workshop and master class Saturday, February 3, begining at 10 a.m. in Savannah State University’s Wiley-Wilcox Gym.

Space is limited.

To register, call: 912-358-4309.

Click here for a complete list of Savannah Black Heritage Festival events.