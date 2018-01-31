Lowcountry School Closed Due to Flu

Throughout the Lowcountry and the entire Coastal Empire, the flu bug has taken its toll on classes on teachers and students. But at Thomas Heyward Academy in Ridgeland, it did something even more — it shut down the entire school.

School officials say about 1/3 of the 300 students were already out with the flu when the Board of Trustees decided to err on the side of caution and shut down the school for the rest of the week.

Just a few teachers and staff were left behind, some parents have come by to pick up some books or assignments for their kids, but most of the school is empty.

Deep cleaning is going on inside the classrooms to make sure that bug doesn’t hang around any longer.

Any after school activities or sporting events have already been rescheduled. The plan is simply to reopen on Monday hopefully to a clean healthy and happy school.