Lowcountry group fights against offshore oil and gas drilling

HILTON HEAD, SC- Coastal communities in the Lowcountry are voicing their concerns over offshore oil and gas drilling.

Earlier this month, the Trump Administration proposed opening nearly all of the country’s offshore areas, with the exception of Florida. According to the Associated Press, every other governor on the Atlantic seaboard or the West Coast has voiced opposition to drilling except for Maine.

Those in agreement with the plan believe it will put coastal states on the right track towards greater energy production, new jobs and economic growth. Those opposed to the federal government’s plan believe it will only hurt the thousands of jobs reliant on the clean coastal environment.

The League of Women Voters and Coastal Conservation League in Hilton Head will meet on Thursday, Feb. 1, to fight drilling on the coast.