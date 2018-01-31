Hawaii worker who sent false alert fired; had performance issues in past

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo provided by Civil Beat, cars drive past a highway sign that says "MISSILE ALERT ERROR THERE IS NO THREAT" on the H-1 Freeway in Honolulu. A Hawaii employee who mistakenly sent an alert warning of an incoming ballistic missile earlier this month, creating a panic across the state, thought an actual attack was imminent, the Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat via AP, File)

HONOLULU (AP) – The now-fired Hawaii emergency worker who sent a false missile alert that caused widespread panic and confusion had performance issues in the past.

A report released Tuesday from an internal investigation into the Jan. 13 alert says the worker confused real-life events and drills at least two previous times. State officials say he was fired Friday.

The report describes a drill leading to the mistaken alert. Even though the word “exercise” was said six times, the employee who pushed the button said he did not hear it.

According to the report, co-workers say he just sat there and seemed confused as others tried to let the public know it was a false alarm.

The administrator of the agency resigned. A second worker has quit and another is being suspended.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s