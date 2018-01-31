‘Give Kids a Smile’ Free dental clinic for children, teens

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Local dentists, hygienists and students are teaming up to provide free dental cleanings and treatment this week.

The 9th Annual ‘Give Kids a Smile’ clinic will be held Friday, Feb. 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Just head on over to the Savannah Technical College Eckburg Auditorium (5717 White Bluff Road).

Treatment is free of charge on a first come, first serve basis for kids age 3 to 18.

Give Kids a Smile is hosted by the Georgia Dental Association and Savannah Technical College.

The American Dental Association launched the program nationally in 2003. The program benefits 350,000 to 400,000 children each year.

For more information on Friday’s event visit www.savgkas.com or call 912-443-4081.