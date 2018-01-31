Georgia Southern adds crisis hotline contacts to student IDs

STATESBORO, GA (WSAV) -Student ID’s come in handy at Georgia Southern and are used to a variety of reason.

According to Dylan John, Student Government President, “The ID gets you into different events as well as your dinning and meal plans, as well as Eagle Express.”

But starting this semester, they’ll have a bigger role to play. On the back of each new ID, there will be phone numbers to sexual assault and suicide prevention hotlines. And John applauds the change.

“Campus safety has been a big concern that has been expressed to student government by students.”

He says they had a student organization called Active Minds initiate a conversation with the student government in relation to communicating resources for sexual assault and mental health on the eagle IDs. After student government and the university approved the change, the new IDs were ready–with help when needed.

John explains, “The resources that we have provided through these hotlines are also the national ones, which will connect you to local resources. Whether they are traveling to D.C. or Florida for spring break–wherever they may be–they will have access to these resources.”

John says he hopes the change will help students if the time ever comes.

“I do hope that students will begin to have more conversations about it and also make sure they are aware as a community that these resources are available to them.”

The new student ID cards $20 for students who live off camps and $40 for students who live on campus.