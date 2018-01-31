UPDATE: GA, SC members of Congress OK after Virginia train crash

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House is confirming one fatality and one serious injury after a chartered train carrying Republican lawmakers to a retreat in West Virginia hit a garbage truck.
Amtrak says two members and two passengers have been taken to a hospital with minor injuries, bringing the total number of people injured to five.
Staff members say Rep. Jason Lewis of Minnesota has been taken to a hospital after the accident. He is being checked for a possible concussion.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says President Donald Trump has been fully briefed on the matter and is receiving regular updates.
The train carrying the lawmakers hit a garbage truck near Crozet, Virginia, south of Charlottesville.
Lawmakers are heading to their annual legislative retreat at the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.
Rep. James Comer of Kentucky says lawmakers, spouses and aides had been on the train for about two hours when the crash occurred.
The accident happened at an intersection that crosses the tracks at the top of a hill where visibility is limited.
There are two advance warning signs, two roadway gate arms, two master-mounted flashing lights and a warning bell at the railroad crossing, according to a U.S. Department of Transportation Inventory Form from Jan. 3.
Seven U.S. Representatives from Georgia and three from South Carolina were on the train traveling to the retreat.
Congressman Buddy Carter (GA 1st District) and his wife Amy were on board, but both are okay.
Congressman Drew Ferguson (GA – 3rd District) says he is unharmed.
Congressman Karen Handel (GA – 6th District) and her husband Steve were riding the train. Both are okay.
Congressman Austin Scott (GA – 8th District) was on the train with his wife Vivien and their daughter Gabriela. He says they are all ‘ok.’
Congressman Jody Hice (GA – 10th District) is okay following the crash.
Congressman Barry Loudermilk (GA – 11th District) and his wife Desiree were not injured onboard during the crash.
Congressman Rick Allen (GA – 12th District) and his wife Robin were also on the train. He confirmed on Twitter that both of them were safe.
Reps. Rob Woodall (GA – 7th District) Doug Collins (GA – 9th District) and Tom Graves (GA – 14th District) were not on the train, nor were Sens. Johnny Isakson or David Perdue.
Congressman Joe Wilson (SC – 2nd District) was on the train with his wife Roxanne. He confirms both are doing fine.
Congressman Ralph Norman (SC – 5th District) was onboard and is okay.
Congressman Tom Rice (SC – 7th District) was also on the train and is uninjured.
Reps. Mark Sanford (SC – 1st District), Jeff Duncan (SC – 3rd District) and SC Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott were not onboard the train.
