UPDATE: GA, SC members of Congress OK after Virginia train crash

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House is confirming one fatality and one serious injury after a chartered train carrying Republican lawmakers to a retreat in West Virginia hit a garbage truck.

Amtrak says two members and two passengers have been taken to a hospital with minor injuries, bringing the total number of people injured to five.

Staff members say Rep. Jason Lewis of Minnesota has been taken to a hospital after the accident. He is being checked for a possible concussion.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says President Donald Trump has been fully briefed on the matter and is receiving regular updates.

The train carrying the lawmakers hit a garbage truck near Crozet, Virginia, south of Charlottesville.

Lawmakers are heading to their annual legislative retreat at the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Rep. James Comer of Kentucky says lawmakers, spouses and aides had been on the train for about two hours when the crash occurred.

The accident happened at an intersection that crosses the tracks at the top of a hill where visibility is limited.

There are two advance warning signs, two roadway gate arms, two master-mounted flashing lights and a warning bell at the railroad crossing, according to a U.S. Department of Transportation Inventory Form from Jan. 3.

Seven U.S. Representatives from Georgia and three from South Carolina were on the train traveling to the retreat.

Congressman Buddy Carter (GA 1st District) and his wife Amy were on board, but both are okay.

Amy and I were on the train but we are okay. We are praying for others involved. https://t.co/ckrpZVal1r — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) January 31, 2018

Congressman Drew Ferguson (GA – 3rd District) says he is unharmed.

The train carrying @HouseGOP and @SenateGOP to our retreat has had a collision. I am unharmed, and doctors on board are assisting the injured — Drew Ferguson (@RepDrewFerguson) January 31, 2018

Please join me in praying for all those injured in the accident. The first responders have been incredible, and we are deeply grateful for their service — Drew Ferguson (@RepDrewFerguson) January 31, 2018

Congressman Karen Handel (GA – 6th District) and her husband Steve were riding the train. Both are okay.

This morning, a train on which Steve and I were passengers hit a vehicle on the tracks near Crozet, Virginia. Our prayers are with those in the truck that was hit, and once again we are reminded how thankful we are for our nation's first responders. — Rep. Karen Handel (@RepKHandel) January 31, 2018

Congressman Austin Scott (GA – 8th District) was on the train with his wife Vivien and their daughter Gabriela. He says they are all ‘ok.’

We were on the train today. Fortunately, Vivien, Gabriela, and I are ok. Please pray for those who were injured in the accident. — Rep. Austin Scott (@AustinScottGA08) January 31, 2018

Congressman Jody Hice (GA – 10th District) is okay following the crash.

I am okay following the train collision. Grateful for the swift action by my colleagues and first responders as they work to assist the injured. Please continue to pray for everyone involved. — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) January 31, 2018

Congressman Barry Loudermilk (GA – 11th District) and his wife Desiree were not injured onboard during the crash.

We are so thankful for the first responders and local law enforcement for their professionalism and quick reaction today. Also thankful for the Congressmen who are doctors being first to help, as they literally pried open the doors and jumped off the train to assist those injured pic.twitter.com/QlEy4cBTJk — Barry Loudermilk (@RepLoudermilk) January 31, 2018

Congressman Rick Allen (GA – 12th District) and his wife Robin were also on the train. He confirmed on Twitter that both of them were safe.

My wife Robin and I were onboard the train, but we are both safe. Praying for everyone involved. https://t.co/hck9B5A7rd — Rick W. Allen (@RepRickAllen) January 31, 2018

Reps. Rob Woodall (GA – 7th District) Doug Collins (GA – 9th District) and Tom Graves (GA – 14th District) were not on the train, nor were Sens. Johnny Isakson or David Perdue.

Congressman Joe Wilson (SC – 2nd District) was on the train with his wife Roxanne. He confirms both are doing fine.

Thank you to all those who reached out to see if I’m OK. Although I was on the train to the GOP retreat in WV, I am doing fine, as is Roxanne. Prayers go out to all those injured today, and to the loved ones of the person who lost his life in this tragic accident. — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) January 31, 2018

Congressman Ralph Norman (SC – 5th District) was onboard and is okay.

I am on the train in WV that was involved in an accident, I am okay. I am praying for those injured. — Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) January 31, 2018

Congressman Tom Rice (SC – 7th District) was also on the train and is uninjured.

I was on board the train and am safe. Please join me in praying for those who were injured. https://t.co/rxYXUI8Bab — Congressman Tom Rice (@RepTomRice) January 31, 2018

Reps. Mark Sanford (SC – 1st District), Jeff Duncan (SC – 3rd District) and SC Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott were not onboard the train.

This story is developing. Keep an eye on this page for further updates.