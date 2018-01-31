Effingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating countywide reports of debit card skimming

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you’ve bought gas in the past few weeks anywhere in Effingham County, you may have been a victim of a skimming attack.

On Wednesday the Effingham Sheriff’s Office said it is currently part of a multi-agency investigation looking into county-wide reports of debit cards skimmers used at gas station. Skimmers are devices used to steal and copy people’s financial information.

According to ECSO, “Numerous people have reported suspicious bank activity after obtaining gas with their debit card in Effingham County.”

While specifics are still unwraps while the investigation is ongoing, ECSO says, “Some of the suspicious activity includes US Postal money orders and ATM withdrawals.”

Kayla Price says she was a notified she had become a victim while trying to user her debit card at a local grocery store on Monday.

“They said it had been compromised and I was upset and I wanted to know who and how and they told me somebody at a gas station had all my information,” she told News 3. “I thought, ‘Maybe your machines broke.’ But it wasn’t. It was one of these people trying to steal my money and they froze my card up.”

She called her bank and it was able to stop any money from being transferred or lost. ECSO urges people to not only check their accounts and notify their bank if something looks suspicious, but also tell law enforcement so it can do its job to catch those responsible in a timely manner.