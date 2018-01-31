Community Corner: Park Place Youth Outreach hosts ‘Celebration of Love Gala’

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

You’re invited to a fun event this weekend — that will help change the lives of local kids.
It’s called the ‘Celebration of Love Gala’ — that benefits Park Place Outreach — an emergency shelter for kids who are homeless or victims of abuse.
The agency is celebrating its 33rd anniversary in Savannah at a fundraiser this Friday night from 6 to 9
at the Plantation Club at the Landings.
Tickets are $125.
Click here for more information or call: (912) 234-4048.

