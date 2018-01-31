Community Corner: 4th annual Islands Women’s Day tackles topic of embracing life’s challenges

Sometimes life can be overwhelming. So, how do we embrace challenges while keeping our sanity?

That’s the focus of an upcoming workshop specifically for women in our community.

Click the arrow in the video box to watch our interview with Rev. Steve Hilgeman of Wilmington Island’s Lutheran Church of the Redeemer.

Event Details:

The Fourth Annual Islands Women’s Day

Saturday, February 3, 2018

8:30 am – 2:30 pm

Lutheran Church of the Redeemer 51 Wilmington Island Road

912-897-1133

Keynote Speaker – Irene Wood, LPC The Director of Clinical Services at Coastal Harbor Health System will focus on how to maintain healthy relationships.

Choices of Breakout Sessions are:

• Finding Balance Through Healthy Boundaries

• Healthy Relationships with Family

• The Prescription for Financial Wellness

• Mindful Eating

• But How Do I Forgive Myself?

Registration Fee: $20 (Lunch included) $15 for groups of 5 or more

For More Information visit www.RedeemerSav.org