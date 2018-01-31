Child dies, others hurt in Georgia school bus crash

The Associated Press Published:

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say a 6-year-old girl has died after a school bus she was riding in overturned in Georgia.

Five other people were injured in the crash Monday afternoon.

Warner Robins Assistant Police Chief John Wagner tells news outlets that the Houston County school bus carrying 30 students flipped on its side while traveling downhill.

Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin says Arlana Hays was pronounced dead Tuesday morning at a hospital. She had attended Parkwood Elementary.

Four other students and the driver were treated for minor injuries.

The children on the bus ranged from ages 5 to 11 and attended Parkwood and Pearl Stephens elementary schools.

