Chatham County Police Department prepares for its first day on the job

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — With the end of January comes the end of the police merger between Chatham County and the City of Savannah. That agreement was created nearly 15 years ago. Now these two departments are building on their own and working separately to protect and serve. Savannah Police will handle the city while Chatham County Police will handle unincorporated areas.

News 3 had a chance to meet and speak with some of the new officers that will hit the streets starting at 12:01 a.m. on February 1. “I’m excited. I’m just ready to go. I think this is going to be a lot better than what was anticipated,” Officer Mitchell Adderton says.

Adderton is a 24-year-old who is new to policing but isn’t new to Chatham County or Savannah.

“It’s new for me. i was working with the city prior. So I’m use to working in that area. but getting out here in the county this is going to be a first for me,” Adderton says.

Although it’s different he and Officer Tiffany Charles say they’re both ready. “You just have to be ready for everything and that’s something they tell you when you come into this job. this is nothing like a 9 to 5 job. At all,” Adderon says. “It can be calm as the breeze one minute and the next you can be running sirens and lights across the county. you just have to be prepared for it.”

Since they are in the beginning stages they say a few kinks still need to be worked out like hiring up to 75 more officers.

For now the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is lending a helping hand to ensure safety.

But, Officer Adderton says he’s excited to be on the front lines during the first hour, day, and minute.

He says, “it’s a unique opportunity you get to put your stamp on something. and really express yourself in making something new and making it work.”

They say they will be busy over the next couple of weeks as they go through the process of hiring more officers as well as extensive training.