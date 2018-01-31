Brunch bill would expand Sunday alcohol sales in Georgia

The Associated Press Published:

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgians could soon be able to order mimosas from restaurants or buy beer from supermarkets on Sunday mornings under a proposal that has passed its first hurdle.

The Senate Regulated Industries and Utilities Committee on Tuesday voted 6-4 in favor of Republican Sen. Renee Unterman’s bill. The measure would let local voters choose whether to allow restaurants and retail stores to start selling alcohol at 11 a.m. on Sundays.

Currently, restaurants and retail stores can’t sell alcohol until 12:30 p.m. on Sundays, a restriction that business groups have argued is unfair. Government-run facilities such as those operated by the Georgia World Congress Center Authority do not face the same restrictions.

Unterman’s bill had initially only addressed expanding alcohol sales to restaurants, but retail stores were later added to the proposal.

