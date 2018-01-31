UPDATE: Train carrying GOP lawmakers hits truck, one fatality confirmed

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House is confirming one fatality and one serious injury after a chartered train carrying Republican lawmakers to a retreat in West Virginia hit a garbage truck.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says there are no serious injuries among members of Congress or congressional staff.
Sanders says President Donald Trump has been fully briefed on the matter and is receiving regular updates.
The train carrying the lawmakers hit a garbage truck south of Charlottesville, Virginia.
Lawmakers are heading to their annual legislative retreat at the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.
Congressman Buddy Carter (GA 1st District) and his wife Amy were on board, but both are okay.
Congressman Drew Ferguson (GA – 3rd District) says he is unharmed.
Congressman Austin Scott (GA – 8th District) was on the train with his wife Vivien and their daughter Gabriela. He says they are all ‘ok.’
Congressman Jody Hice (GA – 10th District) is okay following the crash.
Congressman Rick Allen (GA – 12th District) and his wife Robin were also on the train. He confirmed on Twitter that both of them were safe.
Congressman Joe Wilson (SC – 2nd District) was on the train with his wife Roxanne. He confirms both are doing fine.
This story is developing. Keep an eye on this page for further updates.