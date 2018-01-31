UPDATE: Train carrying GOP lawmakers hits truck, one fatality confirmed

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House is confirming one fatality and one serious injury after a chartered train carrying Republican lawmakers to a retreat in West Virginia hit a garbage truck.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says there are no serious injuries among members of Congress or congressional staff.

Sanders says President Donald Trump has been fully briefed on the matter and is receiving regular updates.

The train carrying the lawmakers hit a garbage truck south of Charlottesville, Virginia.

Lawmakers are heading to their annual legislative retreat at the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Congressman Buddy Carter (GA 1st District) and his wife Amy were on board, but both are okay.

Amy and I were on the train but we are okay. We are praying for others involved. https://t.co/ckrpZVal1r — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) January 31, 2018

Congressman Drew Ferguson (GA – 3rd District) says he is unharmed.

The train carrying @HouseGOP and @SenateGOP to our retreat has had a collision. I am unharmed, and doctors on board are assisting the injured — Drew Ferguson (@RepDrewFerguson) January 31, 2018

Please join me in praying for all those injured in the accident. The first responders have been incredible, and we are deeply grateful for their service — Drew Ferguson (@RepDrewFerguson) January 31, 2018

Congressman Austin Scott (GA – 8th District) was on the train with his wife Vivien and their daughter Gabriela. He says they are all ‘ok.’

We were on the train today. Fortunately, Vivien, Gabriela, and I are ok. Please pray for those who were injured in the accident. — Rep. Austin Scott (@AustinScottGA08) January 31, 2018

Congressman Jody Hice (GA – 10th District) is okay following the crash.

I am okay following the train collision. Grateful for the swift action by my colleagues and first responders as they work to assist the injured. Please continue to pray for everyone involved. — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) January 31, 2018

Congressman Rick Allen (GA – 12th District) and his wife Robin were also on the train. He confirmed on Twitter that both of them were safe.

My wife Robin and I were onboard the train, but we are both safe. Praying for everyone involved. https://t.co/hck9B5A7rd — Rick W. Allen (@RepRickAllen) January 31, 2018

Congressman Joe Wilson (SC – 2nd District) was on the train with his wife Roxanne. He confirms both are doing fine.

Thank you to all those who reached out to see if I’m OK. Although I was on the train to the GOP retreat in WV, I am doing fine, as is Roxanne. Prayers go out to all those injured today, and to the loved ones of the person who lost his life in this tragic accident. — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) January 31, 2018

This story is developing. Keep an eye on this page for further updates.