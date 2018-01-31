Bluffton Police seek help finding missing man

By Published:

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Bluffton Police Department reports Patrick Pesaturo missing. He was last seen on 6 a.m. on Jan. 30.

According to reports, Pesaturo failed to show up for work in Savannah and people close to him say it is unlike him to miss work or work appointments.

He was driving a silver 2017 Ford F-150 with South Carolina plates KGI171.

If you see his vehicle or if you have any information on this case, call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

If you chose to remain anonymous, call the Bluffton Police Department tip line at 843-706-4560 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).

 

 

