Beaufort County man still missing; believed to be endangered

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reports 67-year-old Michael Hatfield is still missing and believed to be endangered.

Hatfield was last seen at his Creek House Lane, St. Helena Island residence on Nov. 26, 2017. He is reported to have medical conditions that require treatment and his family and friends are very concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Master Sergeant George Moreno at 843-255-3505 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC to remain anonymous and for possible reward.