Beaufort authorities search for missing, endangered man

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Authorities are looking for a missing man who may be in danger.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Jamal Burton was last seen by his family on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 27. They say he left his father and said he was going fishing.

A friend of the family reportedly saw him in Port Wentworth at a Waffle House off of I-95 at Exit 109 on the same day around 10:25 p.m.

Burton said he was hungry and would not leave with the friend when they offered him a ride back to Beaufort. BCSO says he then ran off to a nearby truck stop.

He was reported as being seen in the Burton area two days later around 5:30 p.m.

Burton has undiagnosed medical issues, according to BCSO.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Cpl. Duncan at 843-524-2777 (reference case number 18S023986).