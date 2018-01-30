World’s oldest man dies at age 113

NBC News Published: Updated:
Just one month ago, Francisco Nunez Olivera celebrated his 113th birthday. (NBC News)

BIENVENIDA, Spain (NBC News) — The world’s oldest man died in Spain a month after celebrating his 113th birthday.

Francisco Nunez Olivera, born on Dec. 13, 1904, died Tuesday in southwestern Spain, where he lived throughout his life.

He was only ten years old when World War I broke out.

His relatives credited his longevity to a vegetarian diet and a daily glass of wine.

Every morning for breakfast, he had sponge cake made with olive oil and a glass of milk.

Olivera is set to be buried in his hometown in Bienvenida.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s