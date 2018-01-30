World’s oldest man dies at age 113

BIENVENIDA, Spain (NBC News) — The world’s oldest man died in Spain a month after celebrating his 113th birthday.

Francisco Nunez Olivera, born on Dec. 13, 1904, died Tuesday in southwestern Spain, where he lived throughout his life.

He was only ten years old when World War I broke out.

His relatives credited his longevity to a vegetarian diet and a daily glass of wine.

Every morning for breakfast, he had sponge cake made with olive oil and a glass of milk.

Olivera is set to be buried in his hometown in Bienvenida.