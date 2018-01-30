Watch Live: President Trump’s State of the Union Address

NBC News special coverage of President Trump’s State of the Union address begins at 8 p.m. with Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Megyn Kelly, Chuck Todd and others.

Katy Tur and Steve Kornacki will be there for pre and post-address analysis.

President Trump said his address will focus on issues like trade and immigration.

“We worked hard on it, covered a lot of territory including our great success with the markets and with the tax cut,” Trump told reporters.

At least eight Democrats are boycotting the speech because of the president’s policies.

