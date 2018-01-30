Video: Deserving coach gets ‘super’ surprise

(KARE) — A volunteer youth football coach from St. Paul, who donates 20 hours a week to helping kids, was surprised with two Super Bowl tickets.

For the last eight years, Coach Jackson has volunteered coaching football to kids in St. Paul. He also helps attract college scouts to players from schools that do not always get the attention they deserve.

Jackson serves as a father figure to many of the young men he reaches.

Coach Jackson thought he was there just to be interviewed by Mayor Melvin Carter about how he stresses academics while mentoring teens through sports.

But, after being thanked by the mayor and members of the community, Jackson was surprised with two tickets to Super Bowl 52.

“You’ve done so much for this community and the NFL and the host committee would like you and your very favorite person to go to the Super Bowl,” said two members of the Super Bowl Host Committee.

