Typo on tickets invites attendees to ‘State of the Uniom’

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — There was a bit of a blunder with the tickets for Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

A typo in the ticket calls it the “State of the Uniom,” but don’t point fingers at the White House.

The Sergeant at Arms of the House of Representatives is responsible for printing and distributing the tickets.

Worry not, the misprint is in the process of being corrected and the tickets redistributed.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio tweeted out a photo of the original ticket printed for guests, writing that he’s “Looking forward to tomorrow’s State of the Uniom.”

Looking forward to tomorrow’s State of the Uniom. pic.twitter.com/xdBUU3Pvo5 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 29, 2018

President Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to a joint session of Congress.

