Trump promises ‘positive’ State of the Union

NBC News Published: Updated:

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — President Trump will talk about what he calls “great economic successes so far” in his first State of the Union address Tuesday evening.

“We worked on it hard, covered a lot of territory including our great success with the markets and with the tax cut,” Trump said.

Cabinet members say the State of the Union speech will be positive and the president will also reach across the aisle to ask Democrats to deal on immigration reform, including protecting undocumented immigrants brought to this country as children.

At least eight Democrats will boycott the speech because of the president’s policies.

Watch President Donald Trump’s first official State of the Union address on WSAV or wsav.com at 9 pm EST.

Read more from NBC News here.

