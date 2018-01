SAVANNAH, Ga. — On Tuesday, Jan. 30, Savannah city crews and tree removal contractors will take down three Live Oak trees on E. Victory Dr. near Waters Ave.

One eastbound lane of E. Victory Dr. will be blocked off Tuesday from Paulsen to Waters Avenue for a few hours beginning at 9 a.m.

The trees will be replaced by the mid-February with new Live Oak trees in order to keep the historic tree canopy in place.