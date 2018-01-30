Students to fly Black Lives Matter flag during February

(WPTZ) — Vermont’s Montpelier High School has announced it will fly a Black Lives Matter flag during Black History Month.

Superintendent Brian Ricca said the decision was made after students worked on the idea for more than a year.

The students said it was important to fly the flag to demonstrate the school’s fight for equitable education for black students and to challenge the status quo.

The board voted unanimously to support the students’ request.

“In taking this step, the board and administration recognize student leadership and their desire for support,” Ricca said. “This is integral to other meaningful and purposeful work around equity that is happening in Montpelier Public Schools. This is not a singular event.”

“I just think it’s a bad example for the Montpelier School Board to establish this precedent,” state Rep. Thomas Terenzini said.

Terenzini denounced the decision, calling Black Lives Matter a national anti-police organization.

